Nashik: Major Breakthrough In ₹160 Crore Fake Shalarth ID Scam; SIT Detains Sanjay Garud | Sourced

Nashik: In a major development in the alleged ₹160 crore fake Shalarth ID scam, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Nashik City Police has taken education trust head and BJP leader Sanjay Garud from Shendurni in Jalgaon district's Jamner taluka into custody. He was reportedly detained from Phaltan in Satara district on Monday.

According to investigators, Garud had been frequently changing his location after a case was registered against him. Acting on technical surveillance and confidential intelligence, the SIT tracked him down and brought him to Nashik for further investigation. He is expected to be produced before a court, where the police are likely to seek his custodial remand.

During the probe, investigators found that 177 Shalarth IDs belonging to teachers and non-teaching staff of Garud's educational institution were allegedly generated within a single day, raising serious suspicion. The SIT is examining whether these IDs were used to fraudulently obtain government salaries and other financial benefits.

The high-profile scam has so far uncovered 841 fake Shalarth records across the districts of Nashik, Jalgaon, Dhule, and Nandurbar. Investigators allege that forged approval orders and fake Shalarth IDs were used to siphon off crores of rupees from the state exchequer through salaries and arrears. Several government officials, employees, headmasters, and education institution heads have already come under the scanner, and further arrests are expected.

Garud's educational trust operates several secondary schools as well as junior and senior colleges in the Jamner, Pachora, Bhadgaon, and Chopda talukas of Jalgaon district. Investigators believe his custody could provide crucial leads and significantly advance the ongoing investigation into the scam.