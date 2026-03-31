Nashik: Mahavir Jayanti Celebrated With Grand Procession And Social Awareness Drive | Sourced

Nashik: The birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, who gave the world the message of ‘Live and Let Live', was celebrated with immense enthusiasm in Igatpuri. Through a highly disciplined procession, the Jain community raised public awareness regarding social harmony, non-violence, environmental protection, water conservation, the ‘Beti Bachao’ (Save the Daughter) initiative, and a vegetarian lifestyle.

The procession wound its way through Khâlchi Peth, the bus stand area, the railway station, Central Point, Teen Lakdi, and Nawâbâzâr before concluding at the Jain Sthanak. Arrangements for water, sharbat (sweet drinks), and other refreshments were made for the devotees participating in the procession. Devotees paid homage to Lord Mahavir by showering flowers upon the procession.

On this occasion, a blood donation camp was organised at the Jain Sthanak, wherein 30 volunteers donated blood. A Mahaprasad (community feast) was organised to mark the successful conclusion of the event. Men and women from the Jain community participated in traditional attire, presenting various social and religious programs that propagated the teachings of Lord Mahavir.

Members of the Sushil Bahu Mandal and young artists from the Anand Pathshala paid tribute to Lord Mahavir by performing skits based on significant events from his life.

Mahavir Mutha, Ajit Bafna, Pooranchand Lunavat, Sachin Bafna, Mayur Parakh, Dr Sachin Mutha, Ajay Lunavat, and the staff of Arpan Blood Bank put in special efforts to ensure the success of the program.

Organised on the occasion of Lord Mahavir's birth anniversary, this event stood as a shining example of social awareness. The Jain community of Igatpuri effectively demonstrated the values ​​of discipline, unity, and a strong sense of social responsibility.