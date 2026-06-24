Nashik: Maharashtra Education Minister Dada Bhuse Interacts With Students Via Video Call | Sourced

Nashik: Maharashtra School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse interacted with students of the Nashik Zilla Parishad Primary School at Hiwali Pada in the remote tribal region of Trimbakeshwar tehsil through a video call and lauded their achievements and learning environment.

Nestled amidst scenic surroundings, the school has emerged as more than just an educational institution, serving as a model for the holistic development of students. The minister particularly appreciated the school's unique functioning schedule, which remains open for students from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and its year-round implementation of educational and skill-based activities.

The school offers hands-on learning opportunities through initiatives such as farming, kitchen gardening, environmental conservation, value-based labour education, and experiential learning. These activities help make education more enjoyable, practical, and life-orientated.

In the presence of teacher Keshav Gavit, Minister Bhuse interacted with students, enquired about their studies, and reviewed their learning abilities and academic progress. He encouraged them to maintain regular study habits, cultivate reading skills, and continuously strive to expand their knowledge.

The minister also expressed satisfaction with the school's cleanliness, discipline, and students' personal hygiene. He praised the neatly groomed students, their clean uniforms, trimmed nails, and the well-maintained campus. Emphasising that cleanliness and discipline are fundamental pillars of quality education, he urged students to uphold these values.

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Speaking on the occasion, Bhuse said that the Hiwali Pada school has set an example for the entire state through its commitment to education, cleanliness, and innovative initiatives. He noted that clean schools, disciplined students, and quality education are key to building a brighter future and stressed the need for teachers, parents, and the administration to work together for the progress of students.