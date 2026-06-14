Nashik Launches Unique School Adoption Drive; Senior Officers To Welcome Children Back To Class | File Pic (Representative Image)

Nashik: Carrying cherished memories of their summer vacation, thousands of young students will return to their schools on Monday to begin a new academic year. To make this new beginning special, District Collector Ayush Prasad, Chief Executive Officer Omkar Pawar, and as many as 1,128 senior administrative officers will visit various schools across the district to personally welcome the students and bring smiles to their faces.

Educational experts believe that joyful and engaging learning plays a vital role in the holistic development of children. With the aim of making schools more attractive to students, encouraging regular attendance, and reducing dropout rates, several initiatives are being implemented under the guidance of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, and School Education Minister Dada Bhuse.

As part of these efforts, senior officers will personally visit schools on Monday to welcome students, particularly those in Classes I and II. District Collector Ayush Prasad will visit Nashik Municipal Corporation's School No. 21 at Shivajinagar to greet the students. Similarly, all designated officers will be present in various Zilla Parishad schools across the district.

The officers will also adopt schools for the entire academic year. They will periodically visit their assigned schools and hold discussions with school management committees, local representatives, and education officials to suggest measures for increasing enrolment in Zilla Parishad schools, particularly in rural areas.

The officers will provide guidance on improving physical infrastructure, sports facilities, supplementary arrangements, school administration, students' hygiene practices, and the quality of the mid-day meal programme. They will also identify basic issues such as unsafe buildings and non-functional toilets due to a lack of water or maintenance and ensure that the concerned departments take immediate corrective measures.

The initiative aims to improve both the educational and physical standards of schools while fostering a positive outlook towards education among society and parents. It also seeks to empower parents to express their concerns confidently and ensure that children have access to quality education, said District Collector Ayush Prasad and Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Omkar Pawar.