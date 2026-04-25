Nashik: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Denies Secret Meeting With Uddhav Thackeray In Mumbai | Representational Image | File

Nashik: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday dismissed reports claiming a late-night meeting with Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray at the Varsha bungalow in Mumbai.

He clarified that if such a meeting were to happen, there would be no need to keep it secret, and it could be held openly.

Reports about the alleged meeting were circulated by media platform Prabuddha Bharat, linked to Prakash Ambedkar, suggesting that the discussion was related to the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections. The claims triggered widespread speculation across the state.

Responding to media queries during his Nashik visit, CM Devendra Fadnavis firmly denied the reports, stating that no such meeting had taken place.

He also warned that legal notices would be issued against social media handles spreading what he described as false and misleading information.

What did the chief minister say?

Speaking about the issue, CM Fadnavis said, “If Uddhav Thackeray wants to meet me, or if we have to meet, there is no need to do it secretly. It can happen openly. There is nothing between us that needs to be hidden.”

Fadnavis added, “No such meeting has taken place. Some people are deliberately spreading false news in an incorrect manner, which is unacceptable. Notices will be issued to such misleading social media handles.”