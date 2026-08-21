Nashik: MahaMetro Proposes ₹14,520-Crore Light Metro Project Across Three Corridors | Sourced

Nashik: Under the city’s proposed Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP), MahaMetro has prepared a proposal for a ‘Light Metro’ project estimated to cost around ₹14,520 crore. Unlike the earlier proposal for the rubber-tyred ‘Metro Neo’, the new system will run on conventional railway tracks. The modern Light Metro is planned to be developed in two phases across three major corridors, based on the model of Light Metro systems in Mumbai and Pune.



Initially, Nashik was proposed to get a rubber-tyred ‘Metro Neo’, and a provision had also been made for the project in the Union Budget. However, the proposal subsequently stalled due to technical and feasibility concerns. In view of the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela and the city’s transportation requirements over the next two decades, MahaMetro conducted a fresh survey following advice from the Central Government. The new report concluded that a full-capacity Light Metro system would be more suitable considering the projected future passenger demand.

Two 35-km corridors in Phase I

The first phase of the project will cover around 35 km and is estimated to cost ₹8,770 crore. It will comprise two important corridors.

Corridor 1: Gangapur Village to Nashik Road Railway Station — 21.5 km. This will be one of the city’s busiest routes and is targeted for completion by 2031.



Corridor 2: Mumbai Naka to Pathardi Phata — 13.58 km. This corridor is proposed to be completed by 2036.

According to MahaMetro’s estimates, the proposed system will have the capacity to carry around 11,000 passengers per hour during peak periods.



Airport connectivity in Phase II

The second phase will include a 23-km third corridor connecting Ambad with Ozar (Nashik) Airport. The estimated cost of this phase is around ₹5,750 crore, with completion targeted for 2046. The corridor is expected to provide direct connectivity between Nashik’s industrial areas, the airport and the central parts of the city.