Nashik: Maha Ashtami Celebrated With Traditional Rituals At Saptashrungi Gad |

Nashik: Maha Ashtami celebrations at Saptashrungi Gad, a revered pilgrimage site in North Maharashtra, witnessed a blend of devotion, tradition and religious rituals. Former Union Minister Bharati Pawar visited the temple of Goddess Bhagwati and performed Sankalp Aarti. Despite a slight decline in the number of devotees after the weekend rush, pilgrims continued to visit the shrine in large numbers.

Trust Chairman and Joint Charity Commissioner Vivek Sonune, along with members of the Gawali family of Daregaon, the traditional custodians of the flag, performed the ceremonial worship of the sacred Kirtidhwaj (holy flag) at the main office of the Shri Saptashrungi Niwasini Devi Trust. The flag procession then proceeded amid the beats of drums and chants of "Jai Saptashrungi Mata." The goddess's palanquin was also taken on a traditional circumambulation of the village following the prescribed rituals.

The evening witnessed the commencement of the Shatachandi Yagna and Havan in the temple hall, with Sonune performing the inaugural rituals amid Vedic chants by priests. Officials, trust representatives, villagers and devotees attended the religious ceremonies, adding to the spiritual fervour of the Navratri celebrations.