Nashik: Maha Aarti, Traffic, Parking And Security Arrangements Prioritised For Simhastha Flag-Hoisting |

Nashik: Preparations are underway for the flag-hoisting ceremonies in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar to mark the commencement of the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela. Planning is being carried out for roads, traffic management, parking, pedestrian movement, security and facilities for devotees.

Around 5,000 devotees will be accommodated for the Maha Aarti to be held in the evening after the flag-hoisting ceremony, while large screens will be installed for other devotees to watch the event. Kumbh Mela Commissioner Shekhar Singh said emphasis is being laid on completing all Kumbh-related works with quality and within the stipulated deadlines.

The final planning of routes for the flag-hoisting programmes in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar is being carried out in coordination with the police administration, municipal corporation, Trimbakeshwar administration and other concerned agencies. Considering crowd management requirements, parking facilities near the venues, pedestrian routes from parking areas to the programme venues and traffic regulation measures will be put in place.

Security and guidance arrangements will also be made at necessary locations to ensure that devotees do not face any inconvenience.

Various religious and cultural programmes will be organised on the occasion of the flag-hoisting ceremony. The Kumbh Mela website service will be launched, two special postage stamps of the India Post Department will be unveiled, and a coffee-table book will be released. A Kumbh song highlighting the cultural identity of the Kumbh Mela is also being created. A panel of experts is working to verify the accuracy of its historical, religious and cultural references.

Works In Ramkund Area Accelerated

Emphasis is being laid on preserving heritage sites in and around Ramkund while creating essential facilities for devotees. An assessment has been carried out of stonework, steps, drainage and other necessary works in the ghat area.

Separate planning is being undertaken for the development of heritage sites, keeping in mind their religious, historical and cultural significance. Care will be taken to ensure that religious activities during the Kumbh Mela are not disrupted and that the religious traditions and practices of Nashik and Trimbakeshwar are duly respected.

Planning is underway for the identification and acquisition of land for Sadhugram, payment of rent and development of necessary infrastructure. Private organisations will be provided designated land for setting up tent cities, with an online application facility being made available. The required Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been issued.

Organisations setting up private tent cities will be required to provide minimum infrastructure such as sewage management, sanitation, water supply and roads.

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Devotee Facilities Planned At Saptashrung Gad

In view of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, special emphasis is being laid on sanitation, toilets, waste management, parking, shuttle bus services, police deployment and disaster management at Saptashrung Gad.

Preventive measures are being taken considering the potential risk of rockfall. Suggestions from elected representatives and local office-bearers from Vani, Nanduri and the Saptashrung Gad area will also be incorporated into the planning process.

Considering the expected number of devotees during the Kumbh Mela period, the availability of drinking water and additional storage capacity will be reviewed. An updated water management plan will be prepared according to changing circumstances, ensuring economical and efficient use of water.

Care will be taken to ensure that religious rituals and facilities for devotees are not affected.