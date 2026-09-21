Nashik: Local Youths Stop Trekkers’ Minibus Near Trimbakeshwar, Assault Driver; Four Arrested |WATCH VIDEO

Nashik: A minibus carrying trekkers was allegedly chased and intercepted by two people on a two-wheeler on the road leading to Ambai village near Trimbakeshwar on Sunday morning (September 20). The driver was allegedly verbally abused, assaulted and subjected to an extortion attempt.

Passengers on the bus included former Nashik Divisional Commissioner Radhakrishna Game, Assistant Commissioner Vitthal Sonawane, Sanjay Amrutkar, head of the Sahyadri Mitra Sammelan organisation, as well as doctors and architects. Trimbakeshwar police have arrested four suspects in connection with the incident.

The Sahyadri Mitra Sammelan had organised a trek to the Amba hills from Nashik city. A group of around 15-20 trekkers travelled towards Trimbakeshwar in a minibus (DD01 U 9046) that morning.

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Around 7.30 am, while the bus was heading towards Ambai village, two people on a two-wheeler (MH 15 KN 5112) allegedly chased it. They intercepted the bus, verbally abused the driver and allegedly attempted to drag him out. Some trekkers tried to intervene, but the individuals allegedly continued to argue and demanded money, claiming that the bus had cut across their bike and caused damage.

According to the trekkers, there had been no collision or damage to the two-wheeler. The motorcyclist allegedly called four associates, who assaulted the driver. Sanjay Amrutkar of the Sahyadri Mitra Sammelan attempted to intervene, but the group allegedly refused to allow the bus to leave without payment.

After realising that the bus carried senior government officials from Nashik and that the trekkers were also from the city, the youths allegedly fled the spot. Trimbakeshwar police reached the spot after receiving information, searched the area and detained three suspects for questioning. A crowd of villagers had gathered at the Trimbakeshwar police station during the process.

Based on a complaint filed by driver Siddharth Ransur, police arrested Sanjay Ramu Bhutambre, Anil Ramu Bhutambre, Vishal Ramu Bhutambre and Shankar Suresh Bhutambre, all residents of Ambai. The four suspects have been taken into custody for questioning.

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Sanjay Amrutkar of Sahyadri Mitra Sammelan said, "Nashik district is known for its forts and rich natural beauty. Tourists and trekkers frequently visit the talukas of Igatpuri, Trimbakeshwar, Peth, Surgana, Kalwan, Chandwad and Baglan. Such incidents are occurring frequently in the district, signalling an unsafe environment. It is essential to curb such incidents before they escalate further. The safety of tourists must be treated with serious concern."

Dr Manasi Nandurkar, an eyewitness trekker, said, "Around 7.30 am, a group of motorcyclists chased the bus on the road near Ambai village. They overtook the bus while honking loudly and forced it to stop. Two individuals got off and began verbally abusing and assaulting the driver. One of them called four others and started shouting. At that moment, they were not listening to anyone."

The police are investigating the allegations and the circumstances surrounding the incident.