Nashik: Licences Of Five Food Establishments Suspended; 1,236.9 Kg Stock Seized In FDA Drive |WATCH VIDEO

Nashik: Licences Of Five Food Establishments Suspended; 1,236.9 Kg Stock Seized In FDA Drive |

Nashik: To ensure the availability of safe, hygienic, and high-quality food for citizens, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) conducted inspections across Nashik city and the district as part of the "Safe Food, Safe Maharashtra" campaign. Inspections of various establishments in the city were carried out on August 11 under the guidance of Commissioner Tukaram Munde and Joint Commissioner (Food) Mangesh Mane.

Due to the discovery of serious lapses regarding hygiene and food safety—constituting a violation of Schedule 4 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006—the licenses of the following five establishments were immediately suspended:

1. M/s. Money Market, Tauli Phata, Peth Road, Panchavati – License suspended; a total of 1,236.9 kg of food stock (valued at ₹1,91,100)—including Sonpapdi, Gulab Jamun, and Milk Barfi—was seized.

2. M/s. Abhishek Bakery & Sweets, Ambad Link Road, CIDCO – License suspended.

3. M/s. Sayali Restaurant & Bar, ITI Colony, Satpur – License suspended.

4. M/s. Hotel Chhote Miyan, College Road – License suspended.

5. M/s. Mohanlal Namkeen, Dwarka – License suspended.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Additionally, at the Government-Authorized Toddy Sale Centre in Chandwad, 78 litres of toddy (valued at ₹3,120) were seized and destroyed due to storage in unhygienic conditions and suspected adulteration.

The Food and Drug Administration accords the highest priority to protecting public health, and no leniency will be shown to any business operator violating food safety regulations. The special inspection drive in the Nashik division will continue on an expanded scale. Joint Commissioner (Food) Mangesh Mane has urged food business operators to strictly adhere to legal regulations regarding hygiene, as well as the safe production, storage, handling, and sale of food. Citizens have also been urged to lodge a complaint with the Food and Drug Administration, Nashik, if they have any concerns regarding food products.