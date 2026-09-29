Nashik: Leopard Trapped In Savargaon, Shifted To Wildlife Treatment Centre |WATCH VIDEO

Nashik: Leopard Trapped In Savargaon, Shifted To Wildlife Treatment Centre |

Nashik: A leopard was captured in a cage set up by the Forest Department in the Savargaon area near Nashik, bringing relief to local farmers and residents.

The Forest Department had received information from local residents about leopard movement in the area over the past few days. As a precautionary measure, officials installed a cage at the location. The leopard was subsequently trapped in the cage.

After being captured, the leopard was taken into the custody of the Forest Department team and shifted to the Wildlife Treatment Centre (TTC) at Mhasrul for a preliminary examination. Further medical assessment and necessary procedures will be carried out at the centre.

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Several leopard sightings have been reported in and around Nashik city in recent months. The Forest Department has been taking measures to address human-wildlife conflict, including installing cages at locations where leopard movement is reported and creating awareness among residents.

The department has urged citizens to remain cautious while venturing out at night and immediately inform forest officials if a leopard is spotted.