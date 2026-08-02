Nashik: Leopard Enters Igatpuri Backyard In Broad Daylight, Ignores Barking Dog; Video Goes Viral

Nashik: College Student Held For Circulating Fake AI-Generated Leopard Photo That Sparked Panic | Representative

Nashik: A shocking video showing a leopard entering the backyard of a house in broad daylight in a village within Igatpuri taluka is going viral on social media. During this incident, which occurred on a rainy day, the leopard roamed the premises while completely ignoring the loud barking of dogs and the shouting of the residents; it eventually left without harming anyone.

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The video clearly shows the leopard entering the backyard garden while it was raining. Although the household dog was barking furiously and the residents were shouting, the leopard remained undeterred. It wandered around the area for a while before calmly walking away. No injuries or attacks occurred during the incident.

The video is said to be about a week old, yet it is currently being widely shared on social media. Numerous incidents of leopard sightings and movement have previously been reported in Igatpuri taluka. Such incidents tend to increase during the monsoon season.

The Forest Department has urged the public to remain alert and aware. Citizens are advised to exercise caution when stepping out at night, keep their dogs tethered, and immediately contact the Forest Department if a leopard is spotted.