Nashik: Leopard Captured In Dhruvnagar After 5-Hour Rescue Operation | Sourced

Nashik: A team from the Forest Department successfully captured a leopard that had strayed into the Dhruvnagar area of Nashik's Satpur locality, following a five-hour-long rescue operation. The incident, which came to light in the morning, had created an atmosphere of fear throughout the neighbourhood.

Upon receiving information early in the morning that a leopard had been sighted, local residents immediately alerted the Forest Department. The leopard first climbed onto the terrace of a row house. Subsequently, it descended and entered a fenced enclosure, making the rescue operation even more challenging. With the assistance of the police and the cooperation of local residents, the Forest Department team attempted to subdue the leopard using a tranquilliser. Finally, after five hours of continuous effort, the leopard was successfully captured.

Forest Department officials stated that the leopard likely wandered into the area from the Gangapur or Devarai forest regions. Being disoriented in the morning hours, it strayed into the urban residential zone. The leopard sustained no injuries during the rescue operation. It underwent a medical examination and was found to be in good health.

Prakash Jamdage, Forest Range Officer, said, "Once the leopard entered the fenced enclosure, we took measures to secure the area from all sides to prevent it from moving further. We administered a tranquilliser injection to subdue it and safely placed it inside a cage. We had also appealed to the citizens not to panic."

Following the capture, the Forest Department team initiated the process of releasing the leopard back into its natural habitat. Given the rising frequency of such incidents, the Forest Department has urged citizens to remain vigilant. Residents living in areas bordering forests have also been advised to exercise caution when venturing out of their homes at night. The efforts of the Forest Department, the police, and local citizens are being lauded for this successful rescue operation. The Forest Department has clarified that the leopard will be safely released back into the forest.

Such incidents have been on the rise in the Nashik region over the past few months. The Forest Department has appealed to citizens to immediately maintain a safe distance and notify the department should they spot a leopard.