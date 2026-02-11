Nashik: Leopard Attacks Two Brothers In Khadak Ojar, Farmers Gripped By Fear | File Photo

Nashik: The movement of leopards is increasing day by day in Nashik district, and an atmosphere of fear has been created among farmers in rural areas. Leopards are frequently seen in areas such as Sinnar, Igatpuri, Trimbakeshwar, Kalwan, Deola, and Satana. A few days ago, a leopard was also seen in Nashik city. Meanwhile, incidents of leopard attacks are happening in rural areas.

On Tuesday (10 February) at 12.30 pm, a leopard attacked two brothers while they were watering onion crops in the Vishnu Vasti Shivara area of Khadak Ojar taluka Chandwad. Both brothers, Baban Motiram Pagar (56) and Nandu Motiram Pagar (50), were injured in this attack. The leopard ran away when a nearby farmer came running. The injured brothers were immediately admitted to the sub-centre in Vadalibhoi. They are undergoing treatment.

Since the area has a large number of vineyards, it provides ideal hiding places for leopards. Due to the lack of daylight, farmers are forced to go to their fields at night to water onions, wheat and grapes. As a result, agricultural work has become increasingly dangerous because of the fear of leopard attacks. According to local citizens, there are two leopards in this area, and they are very strong. It is feared that even with ten people working together, it is not possible to catch them.

Farmers have demanded that the forest department immediately install cages. Due to the increasing number of leopards, farmers are afraid to go to the fields, and doing agricultural work at night has become more risky. Locals have demanded that the forest department immediately increase patrolling in this area and safely move the leopards to the forest.

The atmosphere of fear continues in rural areas due to the increasing number of leopards in Nashik district. The need for the forest department to take immediate measures in this regard is being expressed.