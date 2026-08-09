Nashik: Leaking Roofs, Water Shortage Plague Pardevi ZP School; Villagers Demand Urgent Action |

Nashik: The extremely pathetic condition of the primary school of Pardevi Gavatil Zilla Parishad in Igatpuri taluka has been revealed. The acute shortage of water, leaking roofs, lack of drinking water facility even during monsoon season and lack of nutritious food, water and medicines for the students have raised serious questions about the safe education of the students. A demand has been made for immediate intervention by Maharashtra School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse regarding the problem.

According to the villagers, there is an urgent need to open a new section in the school. About 60 to 70 students are sitting in a single class in a big room. Parents say that this has adverse consequences not only on the health of the students but also on the quality of education.

Due to the torrential rains that started in Igatpuri taluk, the thatching sheets of the school got damaged at many places. The students sitting in the water in the rain and sitting in an unsafe environment are facing difficulties. Due to this, the question of the safety of students has become more serious.

Due to a lack of available space and bad roofs, students are facing difficulties in getting nutritious food and shelter. During the rainy season, the dampness and leakage from the roof make the floors wet. The students get infectious diseases due to the fungal growth in the classrooms.

Villagers said that the condition of school buildings and roofs is becoming dangerous day by day. He has raised the question of who is responsible for a major accident.

Pardevi villagers have demanded that the Rural School Education Department should immediately approve the opening of new classes, repair the roof and make arrangements for safe and quality education for the students. Parents and villagers have expressed their expectation that the administration should immediately take necessary measures.