Nashik Launches ‘Plastic To Fuel’ Drive In 200 Schools Ahead Of Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027 | Sourced

Nashik: The municipal corporation is taking concrete steps to make Nashik city plastic-free in the backdrop of the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027. In this regard, a special campaign, "Plastic to Fuel", has been launched with the help of schoolchildren to actively eradicate plastic. Children in 200 schools in the city have been asked to collect plastic waste from their homes and deposit it in the school. This plastic will be collected through special vehicles.

This campaign is being implemented in collaboration with the Municipal Corporation, Sagarmitra Aviral Godavari Campaign, Namami Goda Foundation and Harit Kumbh Abhiyan. The Green Kumbh campaign was inaugurated at Kalidas Kalamandir on Tuesday (February 17) in the presence of Mayor Himgauri Adke Ahire, Deputy Mayor Vilas Shinde, Additional Commissioner Karisma Nair, and the founders of Sagarmitra Abhiyan Vinod Bodhankar, Rajesh Pandit, Sachin Joshi and Manoj Sathe.

Currently, this campaign is running in 30 municipal corporation schools. In the second phase, it will be expanded to 200 schools. This campaign will soon be implemented in private schools as well, and schools have been given official instructions in this regard. Special emphasis is being placed on removing plastic waste from homes through students. The aim is to create awareness on a large scale through the participation of young children.

Read Also Shivneri Fort Ready For Shiv Jayanti Celebrations As Pune District Administration Impose Strict...

Appeal to citizens

Additional Commissioner Karisma Nair said, "Separate plastic waste from homes and send it to schools through children and actively participate in the campaign to make the city plastic-free." Citizen participation is very important to make Harit Kumbh a success. Plastic is causing great damage to the environment and the Godavari River. The main objective of this campaign is to keep the Godavari Valley clean and pollution-free."

Mayor Himgauri Adke Ahire said, "We are determined to make Nashik city clean, beautiful and eco-friendly through Harit Kumbh. " Collecting plastic waste from house to house through children is an effective step."

It is hoped that this campaign will reduce the amount of plastic waste in the city, and millions of devotees visiting during the Simhastha Kumbh Mela will be able to experience a clean and beautiful Nashik. The municipal corporation and participating organisations have appealed to citizens to actively participate in this campaign.

How is the campaign?

- Students will collect used plastic (bags, bottles, packaging material, etc.) from their homes and bring it to school.

- Special vehicles of the Municipal Corporation's Solid Waste Management Department will collect this plastic waste from schools every day.

- The collected plastic will be taken to the municipal corporation's project site, and fuel will be prepared from it.

- This will reduce plastic pollution in the city and promote environmental protection.