Nashik: Lasalgaon Police Bust Subsidised Urea Black Market; ₹88.36 Lakh Worth Goods Seized, Two Arrested |

Nashik: Lasalgaon Police have busted an alleged black-market operation involving government-subsidised urea meant for farmers. During a raid at Vishnunagar, police seized subsidised urea bags along with a Tata truck, with the total value of the confiscated property estimated at ₹88,36,624. The action has once again brought the issue of illegal diversion of subsidised fertilisers into the spotlight.

The arrested accused have been identified as Dnyaneshwar Dagu Pawar (37), a former Zilla Parishad member and resident of Indiranagar, Vinchur, and Sagar Kishor Garad (27), a resident of Subhash Nagar Road, Vinchur.

According to police, they received specific information on August 1 that a stock of government-subsidised urea intended for farmers had been illegally stored at Vishnunagar for sale in the black market. Acting on the tip-off, a police team conducted a raid and recovered the urea stock, a Tata truck, and other related materials.

Police allege that the accused illegally possessed the subsidised fertiliser with the intention of selling it for personal financial gain, thereby cheating the government and depriving eligible farmers of subsidised supplies.

A case has been registered at Lasalgaon Police Station (Crime Register No. 236/2026) under Sections 3(2)(d), 7, 8, 9, and 10 of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, along with Sections 318(4) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Both accused have been arrested and will be produced before the court. Police are investigating whether more individuals were involved in the racket, the source of the subsidised urea, and where it was intended to be sold.

The operation was carried out under the directions of Assistant Police Inspector Sagar Kote, by a team led by Police Sub-Inspector Kiran Salunke.