Nashik: Lasalgaon Merchants Co-op Bank Posts ₹2.92 Crore Profit In FY26 | Sourced

Nashik: The Lasalgaon Merchants Co-operative Bank Ltd. has delivered an outstanding performance in the financial year 2025–26 by registering a record gross profit of ₹2.92 crore. This information was shared by the bank’s Chairman, C.A. Ajay Bramhecha, and Vice Chairman, Swapnil Dungarwal.



A provision of ₹1.20 crore has been made to further strengthen the bank’s stability, bringing the net profit to ₹1.72 crore. Despite adverse conditions during the previous financial year, the bank has managed to achieve remarkable success.



The bank’s total deposits have reached ₹185.44 crore, while its own funds stand at ₹15.43 crore. Loan disbursement has touched ₹91.21 crore, and investments have risen to ₹92.25 crore. The bank’s Capital to Risk (Weighted) Assets Ratio (CRAR) stands at 17.19 per cent, and it has successfully maintained zero per cent NPA for three consecutive years.



It was stated that this achievement was made possible through the collective efforts of the employees and the board of directors. Looking ahead, the bank aims to take its total business to ₹350 crore, and there are also plans to open a new branch in Nashik in the near future.