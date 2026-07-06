Nashik: Lasalgaon Biker Completes 6,500-km Solo Expedition To Ladakh's Umling La Pass | Sourced



Nashik: Everyone has a dream in life. While some only dream, others turn those dreams into reality through determination, courage, and perseverance. Hemant Ravindra Bhavsar of Lasalgaon has done exactly that by successfully completing a challenging 6,500-kilometre solo motorcycle expedition from Lasalgaon to Ladakh on his Royal Enfield Bullet, setting an inspiring example for young adventure enthusiasts.



Hemant Bhavsar, a trustee of the Durga Mata Temple Trust and director of Bhavsar Opticians, has been passionate about long-distance motorcycle touring in remote regions since childhood. This year, he finally fulfilled his long-cherished dream of riding to Ladakh.



During the expedition, he reached the Umling La Pass, situated at an altitude of approximately 19,024 feet above sea level, one of the world's highest motorable roads. Battling thin air, freezing temperatures, rain, snow-covered roads, and treacherous mountain bends, he completed the journey safely. Every kilometre tested his endurance, patience, and self-confidence.



The ride from the streets of Lasalgaon to the majestic Himalayas was not merely a journey of distance but the realisation of a lifelong dream. Locals believe that Hemant Bhavsar has become the first solo rider from Niphad taluka to successfully complete this demanding Bullet expedition to Ladakh.



His remarkable achievement has been widely appreciated. Former MLA Kalyanrao Patil, Jaydatt Holkar, Nanasaheb Patil, Sanjay Patil, Lasalgaon Sarpanch Yogita Patil, Lasalgaon Agricultural Produce Market Committee Chairman D. K. Jagtap, Suvarna Jagtap, Vedika Holkar, Sonia Holkar, Gunwant Holkar, and several other dignitaries congratulated him and wished him continued success in his future endeavours.