Nashik: Car Driver Stabs Two-Wheeler Rider After Traffic Dispute In Manmad; Accused Arrested |WATCH VIDEO | Sourced

Nashik: A shocking incident has occurred in Manmad, Nashik district. A car driver stabbed a two-wheeler rider in the abdomen following a minor dispute over a traffic manoeuvre where the car cut across the rider's path. The entire incident was captured on CCTV, causing a stir in the city.

The victim has been identified as Irfan Beg. He was riding his two-wheeler near the Chopda Petrol Pump in Manmad when a speeding car, heading towards Yeola, cut sharply in front of him. Irfan stopped the car and questioned the driver. Enraged, the car driver pulled out a knife and stabbed Irfan in the abdomen. The accused fled the scene immediately after the attack.

Upon receiving the information, the Manmad police issued an immediate wireless alert and initiated vehicle checks across the district. Learning that the accused was fleeing towards Yeola, the police engaged in a thrilling 25-kilometre chase. At a checkpoint where the Yeola police had intercepted him, the accused attempted to drive his vehicle directly at the officers. However, the police courageously stopped the vehicle and arrested the accused.

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The accused has been identified as Laxmikant Shejwal. The police have seized his vehicle, and a serious case has been registered against him at the Manmad Police Station.

Due to the critical nature of his injuries, Irfan Beg was initially admitted to a local hospital and was subsequently shifted to a private hospital in Malegaon for further treatment.

The incident is clearly visible in CCTV footage, aiding the police investigation. This event has created an atmosphere of fear in the Manmad area.