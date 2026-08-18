Nashik: Landslide Blocks Lane On Old Kasara Ghat; Traffic Restored After Debris Cleared |VIDEO

Nashik: Landslide Blocks Lane On Old Kasara Ghat; Traffic Restored After Debris Cleared |

Nashik: A landslide occurred on the Old Kasara Ghat section of the Mumbai-Nashik Highway on Tuesday morning. Heavy rains caused soil and stones to slide onto the road, disrupting traffic for a while. The landslide took place between Kasara Bandhara and Ohlachi Wadi.

Traffic was restricted to a single lane for some time due to the debris. Police and Highway Authority teams arrived at the scene, cleared the stones and soil, and restored normal traffic flow; however, traffic moved at a slow pace for a while.

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Commuters have been urged to travel with caution. The administration has advised motorists to drive at reduced speeds and take necessary precautions, given the likelihood of such incidents on ghat roads during the monsoon season.