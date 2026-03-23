Nashik: Land Deal Allegations Against Ashok Kharat; RTI Activist Suspects SDO’s Role | Sourced

Nashik: The arrest of Ashok Kharat, known as a self-styled godman, in a sexual assault case has created a major stir in the area. Several alleged obscene videos involving women from his office have gone viral on social media, intensifying the seriousness of the case.



According to information revealed during the investigation, Kharat allegedly lured women by promising divine blessings and then exploited them. The incident has triggered widespread outrage in society.



Additionally, suspicions have been raised that Ashok Kharat was involved in land deals in collusion with certain government officials. RTI activist Vijay Kumbhar has exposed some shocking details in this regard.



As per Kumbhar, in 2022, a piece of land was purchased in Nashik in the name of the wife of Sub-Divisional Officer Abhijit Bhande Patil. Notably, this land was reportedly bought jointly with the daughter of the accused Ashok Kharat. This has strengthened suspicions about links between Kharat and certain government officials.



Given that the Sub-Divisional Officer holds a crucial role in land acquisition matters, such transactions have raised serious questions about administrative transparency. Kumbhar also pointed out that Bhande Patil had faced allegations earlier during his tenure in Kalyan, but no concrete action had been taken against him.



Meanwhile, there is a growing demand from various quarters for a thorough investigation into the entire matter and strict action against those involved.