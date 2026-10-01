Nashik: Kushavart Tirth To Remain Closed Till October 31 Ahead Of Simhastha Kumbh |

Nashik: Kushavart Tirth, the sacred water tank at Trimbakeshwar, will remain closed to devotees until October 31, 2026, to facilitate renovation and development works being undertaken ahead of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027.

During the closure period, the water in the tank will be drained and various works will be carried out, including upgrading the water purification system, repairing water pipelines and stone steps, conserving the heritage structure, installing heritage lighting and constructing a new flagpole. The administration has planned to complete the works before the Simhastha preparations gain momentum.

The closure comes during the Pitru Paksha period, when a large number of devotees traditionally visit Trimbakeshwar for religious rituals. To avoid inconvenience to devotees, alternative locations have been made available, including Ahilya-Godavari Sangam Ghat, Krishna Temple, Indralewshwar Temple, Satyanarayan Temple and the proposed Vidhi Bhavan.

The administration has set October 31 as the target for completing the works at Kushavart Tirth, coinciding with preparations for the Simhastha Kumbh flag-hoisting ceremony.