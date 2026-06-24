Nashik: Kushal Chopra Selected For Asian Youth TT Championships | Sourced

Nashik: Young table tennis player Kushal Chopra from Nashik has been selected to represent India at the 30th Asian Youth Table Tennis Championships, scheduled to be held in Bangkok from June 28 to July 4.

Kushal has previously represented India and continues to train under coach Jay Modak. Notably, Nashik players have been representing India at the Asian Table Tennis Championships continuously since 2022. Earlier, Tanisha Kotecha and Sayali Wani had also earned places in the Indian team. The Indian squad also includes Maharashtra players Divyanshi Bhaumik (Mumbai Suburban) and Naisha Revasakar (Pune) in the girls' team.

In another achievement for Nashik, Dr Mansi Shekhar Bhandari has once again been selected as the physiotherapist for the Indian team. She had earlier served with distinction as the physiotherapist for the Indian girls' squad at the WTT Youth Contender events held in Doha and Qatar. Recognising her contribution, the Table Tennis Federation of India has entrusted her with the responsibility for a second time this year.

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Officials of the Nashik District Table Tennis Association, including president Narendra Chhajed, vice-presidents Rajesh Bharvirkar and Milind Kachole, secretary Shekhar Bhandari, treasurer Abhishek Chhajed, and several other sports administrators and well-wishers, congratulated Kushal Chopra and Dr Mansi Bhandari and wished them success in the championship.