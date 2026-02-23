Nashik: ‘Kumbhdoot’ Agentic AI Concept Unveiled At India AI Impact Summit 2026 For Simhastha 2027 | Sourced

Nashik: The ‘Kumbhdoot’ Agentic AI-based concept aimed at assisting devotees during the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Nashik was presented at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 held in New Delhi by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. The technology is set to be implemented in phases in the lead-up to Simhastha 2027.

The summit was attended by Information Technology Minister Ashish Shelar; Ports Development and Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane; Chief Secretary Rajesh Agrawal; IT Department Secretary Virendra Singh; Nashik Divisional Commissioner and Kumbh Mela Authority Head Dr Praveen Gedam; Kumbh Mela Authority Commissioner Shekhar Singh, along with senior officials and technology experts.

The ‘Agentic’ system refers to a technology-based framework where each devotee is supported by a personal digital assistant (AI agent) that works on their behalf. This assistant will coordinate with government services, healthcare providers, transport systems, and local vendors with user consent, while ensuring privacy protection. No centralised database will be created under this system.

The Kumbhdoot AI assistant will operate in over 20 Indian languages and will be accessible via smartphones, feature phones, or voice calls through an IVR system. Elderly devotees and those without digital literacy will also be able to receive guidance through voice-based interaction.

The system also proposes an optional ‘Kumbh Pass’, which will be securely stored in DigiLocker to simplify entry, service access, and emergency assistance during the event.

Designed to manage up to 10 million devotees and lakhs of digital agents, a pilot project involving 10,000 participants will be conducted in colleges across Nashik ahead of Simhastha 2027.

Speaking at the summit, Devendra Fadnavis stated that Simhastha 2027 will represent a confluence of faith and modern technology, positioning Maharashtra as a leader in responsible and ethical AI usage. Dr Praveen Gedam added that such technological integration will enable better planning and coordination for one of the world’s largest peaceful religious gatherings while maintaining transparency and user privacy.