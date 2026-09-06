Nashik: Kumbh Mela To Create Jobs, Business Opportunities For Women’s SHGs, Says Minister Girish Mahajan

Nashik: With the aim of providing a market for products made by women self-help groups in rural and tribal areas, as well as promoting traditional wild vegetables, local food culture and nutritious food, the Ranbhajya Mahotsav and Akanksha Haat-2026 jointly organised by Zilla Parishad Nashik, District Rural Development Agency, Akankshith Taluka Programme and Maharashtra State Rural Livelihood Upliftment Mission (UMED) received a spontaneous response from citizens. The festival concluded in the presence of Guardian Minister and Kumbh Mela Minister Girish Mahajan.

On the occasion, Mahajan said that in the backdrop of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, a large number of employment opportunities would be created for women self-help groups. He said a large number of devotees from across the country would visit Nashik for the Kumbh Mela and the opportunity would be used to economically empower rural women.

“On the occasion of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, plans will be made to provide more employment and business opportunities to women self-help groups. Women should not be limited to self-help groups alone but should come forward in production, sales, food and various service sectors. Providing employment opportunities to women will not only empower them financially but will also give a major boost to the rural economy. Initiatives like the Pink e-rickshaw implemented through UMED are an important step towards women’s self-reliance,” said Mahajan.

Giving a message of women’s empowerment on the occasion, Mahajan entered the venue in a Pink e-rickshaw operated by rural women self-help groups under the UMED campaign.

During the festival, women’s self-help groups exhibited and sold traditional wild vegetables, local food items, nutritious food prepared from nagli, handicrafts, as well as block-printed bed sheets, pillow covers, kurtis and other products under the Tattva brand. A total of ₹10.11 lakh was recorded in sales over three days, from September 3 to September 5.

Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Omkar Pawar, District Rural Development Agency Project Director Mahesh Patil, members of women’s self-help groups and citizens were present in large numbers on the occasion.