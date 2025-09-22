Nashik: ‘Kumbh Mela Belongs To Everyone’, Says Minister Girish Mahajan, Calls For Citizen Participation | File Image

Simhastha Kumbh Mela belongs to everyone. The participation of every citizen is necessary to make it clean, safe, green and successful. The suggestions received from Kumbh Manthan will be incorporated in the planning, asserted Water Resources and Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan here.

Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority organised a program today at Pandit Paluskar Hall to promote the success of Kumbh Mela through public participation. He was speaking on this occasion. MLA Rahul Dhikle, MLA Mangesh Chavan, Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority Chairman and Divisional Commissioner Dr Praveen Gedam, Special Inspector General of Police of Nashik area Dattatray Karale, District Collector Jalaj Sharma, Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri, Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil, Kumbh Mela Commissioner Karishma Nair, Deputy Commissioner of Police Kiran Kumar Chavan others were present.

Minister Mahajan said that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has assured that there will be no shortage of funds for the work of the Kumbh Mela to be held in Nashik-Trimbakeshwar. The upcoming Kumbh Mela is a festival that will have a far-reaching impact on the future of Nashik. Due to this, work on roads and bridges will be done. While building the roads, it will be planned so that they will last for a long time. Emphasis will be placed on sustainable works. Two-wheeler passenger transport will be considered.

State-of-the-art technology will be used for the Kumbh Mela. Adequate measures will be planned for security. Since the period of Amrit Snan is during the monsoon, full care will be taken for the safety of the devotees. The cooperation of all sections of society is necessary for the success of the Kumbh Mela. For this, citizens should contribute, and in the future, too, their basic suggestions will be implemented after discussing with the citizens, said Minister Mahajan.

Will implement Ghar Ghar Kumbh Abhiyan: Dr Gedam

Commissioner Dr Gedam said that Kumbh Mela has a tradition of hundreds of years. Kumbh Mela is not only the district administration's, but everyone's. Therefore, the participation of all citizens is necessary. For this, Ghar Ghar Kumbh Abhiyan will be implemented.

Various infrastructure facilities will be available on the occasion of the Kumbh Mela. They will remain permanent.

There is a good opportunity for the tourism sector. Therefore, new concepts are welcome. On this occasion, the development of Nashik will get a booster dose. Along with this, the participation of various organisations in the art and cultural sectors is necessary to change the face of the city. Innovative opportunities should be found in the Kumbh Mela. If that happens, we can find a way for economic progress along with religion, he also said.

Commissioner Khatri gave information about the various works being done through the Municipal Corporation.

The participation of these dignitaries..

At this time, representatives of various social organizations like Ashish Nahar, Dilip Tupe, Gaurav Thakkar, Lalit Bub, Sanjay Sonawane, Sanjay Kotekar, Sujata Bachhav, Rajaram Sangle, Govind Borse, Yogesh Joshi, Bhausaheb Shinde, Dr. Nilesh Nikam, Dr. Mangesh Shete, Rajendra Phad, Dr. Nisha Patil, P. M. Sahni, Somnath Gaikwad, Dr. Prashant Bhutada, Rishabh Bohra, Sunil Adke, Milind Rajput, Harshad Bhagwat, Sonal Kasliwal,

Pankaj Patil, Harsh Deodhar, Sanket Kakad, etc., made various developmental and fundamental suggestions.

'These' fundamental suggestions..

A service road should be constructed on the Nashik-Sambhajinagar road up to Shilapur, a permanent mechanism should be set up for the cleanliness of the Godavari river, and appeals from celebrities should be disseminated to avoid crowding.

Suggestions were made to create a portal for volunteer registration, increase facilities for air travel, widen the Dwarka-Nashik road, get connectivity near Samriddhi Highway, get approval for construction of a Dharamshala for 100/200 families in the context of smart city in Makhamalabad area, implement a sewerage scheme in Ambad Satpur MIDC area, hold a light show for tourists in Ramkund area on the lines of Ram Kal Path, increase Nashik Pune railway connectivity, start water ATM, Nashik Valley Tourism, facilities for media representatives, exhibition center, start a helpline for the medical sector, provide lifeguards, minimum training to volunteers, make parking arrangements, operate a truck terminal at the customs checkpoint, set up a help desk in various languages at the toll plaza, create an app for the Kumbh Mela, get permission for two-wheelers for passenger transport, increase accommodation facilities, etc.