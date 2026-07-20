Nashik: KTHM College's Naval NCC Unit Receives Three DK Whaler Boats Worth ₹30 Lakh | Sourced

Nashik: The Maharashtra Naval Unit, Mumbai, has gifted three ‘DK Whaler’ boats to the Naval NCC unit of KTHM College, which is managed by MVP. These boats are valued at approximately ₹30 lakhs. This contribution will play a significant role in shaping capable, disciplined, and skilled naval cadets in the future.

MVP General Secretary Adv. Nitin Thakare stated that this initiative would provide a new direction, modern facilities, and a major boost to the cadets' water sports training.

The three boats arrived at the college from Visakhapatnam today (July 18) and were inaugurated by General Secretary Adv. Nitin Thakare. During the event, cadets who performed exceptionally well at the All India Nau Sainik Camp held at INS Shivaji, Lonavala, namely Pravin Dahatonde, Shreyas Godse, Aditya Modhe, Krishna Nirgude, Ishwari Shinde, and Pranjal Shimpi, were felicitated.

The event was attended by the institution's Education Officer, Dr Nitin Jadhav, and Dr K. S. Shinde; Principal, Dr Kalpana Ahire, and others.