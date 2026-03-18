Nashik: KTHM College Workshop Calls For Strong Academia-Corporate Link To Drive Startups | Sourced

Nashik: A consensus emerged during a three-day workshop organised at MVP’s KTHM College, guided by experts from various fields, that a major startup revolution could take place in the country if educational institutions across the nation and the corporate world join forces and work together.

The three-day workshop, titled ‘Pedagogy and Research', was organised jointly by the MVP-managed KTHM College and IISER Pune. Dr KM Ahire, the principal of the college, presided over the event. In her presidential address, Dr Ahire provided in-depth guidance regarding the qualities and entrepreneurial capabilities essential for translating research findings into industrial ventures. The programme featured renowned experts from iRiSE, IISER Pune, Dr Tejas Borwankar, Dr Manava Divekar-Joshi, Dr Milind Chaudhary, and Vaishnavi Kulkarni as the keynote speakers.

Vice-Principal Dr VB Boraste and IQAC Coordinator Dr SK Binnor were present on the dais as distinguished guests. The introductory remarks were delivered by the program coordinator, Dr RB Andhale. He explained that this initiative was launched with the objective of fostering an entrepreneurial mindset and a research culture among researchers, while also keeping them abreast of the latest changes in the education sector. He further noted that this programme would encourage research students to establish their own startups based on novel and innovative ideas.

During a special session, comprehensive guidance was provided on the topics of ‘Research, Modern Pedagogy, and Entrepreneurship'. Dr Tejas Borwankar emphasised the importance of strengthening the nexus between corporate entities and research institutions. She stated, "True progress is achieved only when research conducted within the laboratory directly addresses and resolves the real-world challenges faced by companies." "Researchers must align their direction by recognising the specific needs of the industry."

While commenting on the changes within the education sector, Dr Manava Divekar-Joshi shed light on the New Education Policy and its pedagogical aspects. Moving beyond mere rote learning, which is no longer the focus of the new educational system, she provided detailed guidance on how students should effectively internalise concepts and what modern teaching methodologies educators should employ.

Dr Milind Chaudhari and Vaishnavi Kulkarni shared key insights and a veritable "master key" with students and young researchers on how to successfully transform research findings into viable business ventures. They illustrated this journey from a nascent idea to a market-ready product with pertinent examples. Experts from various fields expressed the collective opinion that in today's rapidly evolving times, merely obtaining an academic degree is insufficient; it is imperative to bridge the gap between the realms of research and industry.

Dr Sachin Gurule highlighted the significance of this workshop within the context of PhD coursework. Dr RB Andhale introduced the distinguished chief guests. The programme concluded with a certificate distribution ceremony held in the presence of vice-principal Dr N.D. Gaikwad, Dr Milind Chaudhari, and Vaishnavi Kulkarni. Prof. Nitin Borse and Dr Sachin Gurule worked tirelessly to ensure the successful execution of the event. Prof. Nitin Borse served as the Master of Ceremonies and proposed the vote of thanks. The workshop was attended by a large gathering of research students from the science stream, faculty members, and entrepreneurs.