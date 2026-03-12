Nashik: Krushi Kumbh 2026 Inaugurated; Ayush Prasad Urges Farmers To Adopt Modern Technology For Prosperity | Sourced

Nashik: The state government is making continuous efforts to increase the income of every farmer and farm labourer. To enhance agricultural income and productivity, farmers should make maximum use of modern technologies in farming. The use of technology is the key to farmers’ prosperity, said Ayush Prasad.

The Krushi Kumbh 2026 began today at the Youth Festival Ground as part of the Nashik District Development Plan Festival. It is jointly organised by the District Administration, District Planning Committee, Agriculture Department, Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMA) and Mahila Arthik Vikas Mahamandal (MAVIM).

The inauguration ceremony was held at the hands of women farmers who have received state agricultural awards.

On the occasion, Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Parishad Omkar Pawar; Additional District Collectors Devdatt Kekaan and Hemangi Patil; President of the Grape Growers Association Kailas Bhosale; Divisional Joint Director of Agriculture Subhash Katkar; and several award-winning women farmers, including Medha Borse, Vimalatai Achari, Sunita Khemnar, Shraddha Kasarde, Sangeeta Sangale, Poonam Dokhale and Laxmi More, were present.

District Collector Prasad said the Krushi Kumbh has been organised to help farmers learn about new agricultural technologies. Arrangements have been made for farmers from every village in the district to visit the event, where guidance will be provided on various agricultural topics. Progressive farmers and experts from across the country—from Kashmir to Kerala—have been invited to share their knowledge.

He also urged farmers to share the information they gain at the Krushi Kumbh with others in their villages. If this knowledge is effectively disseminated, its positive impact will be visible in the upcoming Kharif season.

Read Also Pune: MNGL Assures Uninterrupted PNG And CNG Supply Amid Long Queues At LPG Agencies

A total of around 400 stalls from 16 departments related to agriculture have been set up at the event, providing farmers with updated information and demonstrations. Farmers were encouraged to adopt modern technologies for cultivation, land preparation and harvesting. Technologies based on artificial intelligence are also available, and farmers should learn about and adopt these innovations, Prasad added.