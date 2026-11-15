Nashik: Krishithon 2026 Shifts To 40-Acre Madsangvi Venue, Exhibition From November 26–30 |

Nashik: The bhoomipujan ceremony for the 19th edition of Krishithon 2026, an international agricultural technology exhibition and conference jointly organised by Human Service Foundation and Media Exhibitors Pvt Ltd, was held at Madsangvi, Nashik, on Sunday (Nov 15).

The ceremony took place near the Shilapur toll plaza on Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Road in the presence of NADA office-bearers, progressive farmers and prominent personalities. Krishithon organisers Sanjay Nyaharkar and Sahil Nyaharkar, Media Director Nitin Marathe, Pratap Pawar and several farmers were also present. The dignitaries appreciated the initiative and extended their best wishes for the upcoming exhibition.

Based on the theme ‘More Extensive… More Sustainable… More Opportunities…’, the five-day exhibition will be held from Nov 26 to 30, 2026.

Considering the ongoing infrastructure development and anticipated traffic congestion in Nashik ahead of the upcoming Kumbh Mela, the exhibition has been shifted to a spacious new venue spread across more than 40 acres at Madsangvi.

Located near the city's entry point, the venue will provide convenient access to farmers and visitors arriving from Mumbai, Pune, Dindori, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Agra Road without entering the congested city centre. The site will also feature grand exhibition halls and ample parking facilities.

The 19th edition will focus on climate-resilient agriculture, water management, water conservation and modern agricultural technologies in view of changing climatic challenges.

The exhibition will showcase smart agricultural technologies, drones, artificial intelligence (AI), modern irrigation systems, mechanisation and live plantation demonstrations.

Providing a platform for farmers, scientists and entrepreneurs to exchange knowledge and explore new opportunities, the event is expected to attract over 1.5 lakh farmers and agricultural experts from across the country, the organisers said.