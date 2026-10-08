Nashik: Kirti Patil Becomes First Maharashtra Woman Police Officer To Complete NSG Bomb Disposal Course |

Nashik: Another feather has been added to the cap of the Nashik City Police force. Police Inspector Kirti Patil has successfully completed the Bomb Disposal Course (BDC) at the National Security Guard (NSG) Training Academy in Manesar, Haryana. She has become the first woman police officer from Maharashtra to complete the rigorous training.

Following this achievement, the Nashik City Police force has entrusted Patil with the responsibility of heading the city's Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS).

The special training course at the NSG Academy in Manesar saw the participation of 331 officers from various major police forces, defence forces and paramilitary organisations across the country. Additionally, 27 international participants and officers from nine countries, Cambodia, Botswana, Nigeria, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Seychelles, Lesotho, Tanzania and Tajikistan, took part in the training.

Patil achieved the feat by demonstrating her expertise in a high-risk field traditionally dominated by men.

Commendation From The Commissionerate

The Nashik City Police Commissionerate praised Patil's achievement through its official social media platforms. The Commissionerate expressed confidence that women police officers would continue to be at the forefront of the force, handling critical and challenging responsibilities while setting new benchmarks in policing.

Preparations for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela are progressing rapidly in the city. Against this backdrop, and given the likelihood of millions of devotees visiting Nashik, Patil's appointment is considered crucial for security planning and strengthening the security apparatus.

The Nashik Police's security system has been strengthened by entrusting the command of this sensitive unit to an NSG-trained woman officer.