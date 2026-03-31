Nashik: Kharat’s ‘Accurate’ Election Prediction On Kokate Sparks Fresh Controversy | Sourced

Nashik: A sensational revelation has emerged from the autobiography of Namkaran Aware, reigniting discussion around self-styled godman Ashok Kharat. According to the book, Kharat had accurately predicted that Manikrao Kokate, the candidate from the Sinnar Assembly constituency in the 1999 Assembly elections, would win by 23,450 votes.



Not only that, Kharat had allegedly also foretold that there would be no celebrations after the victory, as two party workers would die in a road accident after the election. The mention of both these incidents in Aware’s 2012 autobiography, “Asa Mi Namkaran”, has now created a major stir.



While the SIT is currently investigating the alleged crimes and misconduct of self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, this reference from Aware’s book has added a fresh twist to the controversy. In the autobiography, published on the occasion of Aware’s felicitation ceremony, pages 182 to 194 carry a chapter titled “In the Company of a Realised Man”, which extensively mentions Ashok Kharat and details his journey from the first meeting onwards.

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At the time, Namkaran Aware was actively involved in the election campaign of the then Sinnar candidate Manikrao Kokate. During the campaign, a dispute had escalated to the Sinnar Police Station. It was while visiting the police station to resolve the matter that Aware reportedly met Ashok Kharat for the first time.



According to the book, Kharat told them,

“Do not worry. Manikrao will win by around 23,450 votes.”

He further predicted that there would be no celebrations after the victory because two workers would die in a road accident following the election.



The book further states that after voting was completed, the counting took place a month later, and Manikrao Kokate won by exactly 23,450 votes, precisely as Kharat had predicted.



What is even more striking is that while returning after the counting, an accident reportedly took place near Shinde village, in which two party workers died on the spot, exactly as Kharat had foretold.