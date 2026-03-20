 Nashik: Kharat Case Witness Neeraj Jadhav In Custody; Videos Surface
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Nashik: Kharat Case Witness Neeraj Jadhav In Custody; Videos Surface

In a significant development, Neeraj Jadhav, the individual suspected of exposing Kharat’s activities, has now been taken into police custody in Nashik. It is believed that Jadhav played a key role in bringing incriminating videos of Kharat to light

Milind SajgureUpdated: Friday, March 20, 2026, 07:42 PM IST
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Nashik: Kharat Case Witness Neeraj Jadhav In Custody; Videos Surface | Sourced

Nashik: New revelations continue to emerge in the shocking case involving self-styled godman Captain Ashok Kharat, accused of sexually exploiting women under the pretext of religious rituals. The case has sparked widespread outrage across the state, with fresh disclosures surfacing almost daily.


ashok kharat

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Kharat has already been arrested on charges of rape. According to sources, Jadhav was working in Kharat’s office and allegedly accessed and leaked sensitive video evidence related to the case.


Jadhav reportedly surrendered himself at a police station, following which the Nashik Crime Branch took him into custody. Authorities believe that his interrogation could reveal further crucial details about Kharat’s operations and the extent of the alleged crimes.

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