Nashik: Kharat Case Takes Twist; Aide Allegedly Tried ₹5 Crore Blackmail Using Videos | Sourced

Nashik: The arrest of self-proclaimed numerologist and political astrologer Captain Ashok Kharat in a serious rape case has created a major stir in the city. Now, the case has taken a shocking turn, with revelations that the alleged mastermind behind the entire operation may be Kharat’s trusted office boy, Neeraj Jadhav.



According to emerging details, Kharat is accused of sexually exploiting several women. However, it has come to light that Neeraj allegedly plotted to monetise this exploitation by trafficking the dignity of 58 women. Considering the gravity of the case, the state government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT). IPS officer Tejaswini Satpute arrived in Nashik on Thursday (March 19) and conducted an intensive two-hour interrogation of Kharat.

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At Kharat’s office, “Oaks Properties", located in the Canada Corner area of Nashik, investigators found that videos, morphed clips, photographs, and CCTV footage of alleged assaults on multiple women had been systematically stored. In December 2025, Neeraj Jadhav allegedly stole footage related to 58 victims from the office without Kharat’s knowledge. Driven by greed, he is said to have begun blackmailing Kharat using these materials.



Neeraj, along with his associates, allegedly demanded ₹5 crore from Kharat in exchange for the clips. When Kharat refused and instead filed a complaint at Wavi Police Station, accusing them of extortion, Neeraj reportedly shifted his target directly to the victims, attempting to exploit and threaten them.



In one such instance, a 24-year-old married woman from Shirdi was allegedly sent morphed photos and video clips on WhatsApp and threatened. In another case, a video of a 28-year-old married woman from CIDCO was reportedly sent to her brother-in-law.



The situation escalated when the latter victim, encouraged by her brother-in-law, approached the Sarkarwada Police Station and filed a complaint. This complaint exposed the alleged misconduct and brought the disturbing details of the case into the public domain. The investigation is ongoing, and more revelations are expected as the SIT continues its probe.