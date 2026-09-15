Nashik: Khairewadi Students Hold Class Inside BEO Office, Demand Permanent Teacher

Nashik: Students from the remote tribal village of Khairewadi were forced to hold their class inside the Block Education Officer’s (BEO) office due to the lack of a teacher at their school. Since the academic year began without a teacher, the students and their parents staged a sit-in protest at the BEO office while holding the national flag (Tricolour).

According to the parents, no permanent teacher has been appointed at the Khairewadi school following the transfer of the previous teacher. They stated that students’ education is suffering because regular teaching has not taken place, despite the academic year having already commenced.

To press their demand for a teacher, the students brought their books and conducted an actual class inside the BEO office. Holding the Tricolour, the students and parents drew the administration’s attention to their plight. They expressed anger over the alleged neglect of education of students in the remote tribal area.

“We will not withdraw our protest until the Khairewadi school gets a permanent teacher,” the students and parents resolved. The situation has created a challenge for the Education Department to appoint a permanent teacher.

The protest was held under the leadership of Bhagwan Madhe, president of the Elgar Kashtakari Sanghatana. A large number of students and parents participated, including Raju Bhagat, Surekha Madhe, Mangal Khadke, Mathura Bhagat, Khandu Bhurbhade, Balu Ughade, Valu Shinde, Tukaram Kuvar, Pandurang Kalchide, Santosh Zhugre, Sonu Padir and Kalu Shinde.

The protest highlighted that while the government implements various schemes to bring tribal students into the mainstream, the shortage of teachers in schools is jeopardising the students’ academic future. Parents and villagers are now watching closely to see how seriously the administration takes the Khairewadi students’ protest and when a permanent teacher will be appointed.