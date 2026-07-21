Nashik: Keshika Purkar Wins Two Silver Medals At State Ranking Table Tennis Championship | Sourced

Nashik: Keshika Purkar of Nashik delivered an impressive performance at the Second State Ranking Table Tennis Championship held in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, securing silver medals in both the Under-13 and Under-15 girls' categories.



In the Under-13 girls' event, top-seeded Keshika defeated fourth seed Mahika Susvirkar of Thane 3-0 (13-11, 11-8, 11-3) in the semifinals to reach the final. However, she went down 0-3 (8-11, 12-14, 7-11) to third seed Vedika Jaiswal of TSTA Mumbai in the title clash, settling for the silver medal. Keshika had won the gold medal at the First State Ranking Table Tennis Championship held in Nagpur earlier this season.



In the Under-15 girls' category, seventh-seeded Keshika outclassed sixth seed Trisha Ludbe of TSTTTA Mumbai 3-0 (11-8, 11-8, 11-5) in the semifinals. In the final, she was defeated 0-3 (8-11, 7-11, 8-11) by top seed Myra Sanglekar of TSTTTA Mumbai, earning her second silver medal of the tournament.



Nashik also celebrated two more podium finishes, with Kushal Chopra claiming the bronze medal in the men's singles and Swara Karmarkar winning the bronze medal in the women's singles.



Keshika's achievement was congratulated by Nashik District Table Tennis Association president Narendra Chhajed, secretary Shekhar Bhandari, vice-presidents Rajesh Bharvirkar and Milind Kachole, treasurer Abhishek Chhajed, coach Jay Modak, and office-bearers Vaibhav Joshi, Alka Kulkarni, Sanjay Vasant, Suhas Agharkar, and Punit Desai.