Nashik: KBT Engineering College Wins SPPU's 'Best College' Award

Nashik: MVP’s Karmaveer Adv. Baburao Ganpatrao Thackeray (KBT) Engineering College has been honoured with the prestigious ‘Best College’ award by Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU). The award was presented at a grand ceremony held on Tuesday, February 10, at the university campus. The honour includes a cash prize of Rs 1.5 lakh, a memento, and a certificate.

The university confers various awards every year under its Quality Improvement Scheme on the occasion of its anniversary. KBT Engineering College had submitted its proposal for this year’s award, following which an expert committee from SPPU conducted a detailed inspection of the institution in December. After completing the evaluation process, KBT Engineering was selected for the ‘Best College’ award in the professional group (urban division).

The award was accepted by MVP Vice President Vishwas More, Education Officer Dr D. D. Lokhande, Principal Dr Satish Devane, Head of Department Dr P. D. Nemade, Dr B. J. Parvat, Dr S. B. Kakade and Dr B. S. Turle from the hands of Vice Chancellor Dr Suresh Gosavi, Pro Vice Chancellor Dr Parag Kalkar and other dignitaries.

MVP General Secretary Adv. Nitin Thakare said that receiving this honour after being granted autonomy is a strong recognition of the institution’s academic quality. He credited the success to the collective efforts of the management, faculty, staff and students, and said the college would continue to focus on industry-orientated and research-based education.

Founded in 1999, KBT Engineering College has been awarded an A++ grade by NAAC, NBA accreditation for five departments, and recognition from AICTE, New Delhi. The college received autonomous status in 2024–25 and currently offers nine undergraduate programmes, seven postgraduate courses and four research centres, with more than 3,500 students enrolled.