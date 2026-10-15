Nashik: KBT College Team Wins Honourable Mention At International IEEE YESIST-12 |

Nashik: Team Malvion from Karmaveer Adv Baburao Ganpatrao Thakare (KBT) College of Engineering, run by Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj, has achieved success representing India at the international level. At the IEEE YESIST-12 Grand Finale 2026, an international competition held in Indonesia, the team secured third place and received an Honourable Mention in the Innovation Challenge Track for its innovative project Margdarshak.

Competing against more than 1,200 innovative projects from over 30 countries, the KBT team made its mark internationally with its technical expertise, creativity and innovative thinking. The achievement has brought honour to Nashik, Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj and India.

The team comprises Disha Dilip Patil, a final-year student of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering; Srinivas Vishal Vaje, a third-year student of Information Technology; and Kritika Pawan Korimutha, a third-year student of Electrical Engineering.

The students worked under the guidance of Prof Rupal D More. They represented the college on the international platform through their technical knowledge, creativity, research and teamwork.

Margdarshak: A Smart Tourism Platform

Margdarshak is a smart tourism platform designed to provide personalised guidance to travellers. The project aims to help users discover spiritual sites, cultural heritage, scenic spots, wellness experiences and local tourist attractions according to their interests.

The platform seeks to make tourism experiences more accessible, personalised and informative. The students have attempted to enhance the tourism experience through innovative technology.

College Management Congratulates Team

Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj general secretary Adv Nitin Thakare, speaker Balasaheb Kshirsagar, president Dr Sunil Dhikle, vice-presidents Vishwas More and Devram Mogul, and secretary Dilip Sakharam Dalvi congratulated the team.

All taluka directors of the institution, education officer Dr DD Lokhande, college principal Dr Satish Devane, registrar Srishti Shinde, heads of departments and teaching and non-teaching staff also congratulated the winning students and wished them success in future competitions.