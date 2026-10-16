Nashik: Kavanai To Get ₹35-Crore Development Push, Work Orders In 5–7 Days |

Nashik: In preparation for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela, Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan has announced that work orders for development projects worth approximately ₹35 crore in Kavanai, Igatpuri taluka, will be issued within the next five to seven days. During his visit to Kapildhara Tirtha in Kavanai, Mahajan offered prayers and performed abhishek at the local temple.

Upon his arrival in Kavanai, Mahajan was welcomed by Mahant Phalahari Maharaj, trustee Kuldeep Chaudhary and Mahant Kalkiram Maharaj of the Adinath Sampradaya. A meeting followed, during which the development of Kavanai was discussed. It was pointed out that several projects from the previous Simhastha remain incomplete and that there is a significant lack of basic infrastructure. The mahants and trustees urged that Kavanai, being the origin and starting point of the Simhastha, should not be neglected and requested a substantial allocation of funds for its development.

Mahajan said, “After attending the dhwaj-pujan (flag-hoisting ritual) in Trimbakeshwar this morning, I arrived here in Kavanai. Given that Kavanai is the origin and starting point of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, priority is being given to its development. Various development works have been approved, and work orders for projects worth approximately ₹35 crore will be issued within the next five to seven days. A bhaktaniwas (pilgrim guesthouse) will be constructed, and long-pending projects will be expedited.”

The District Collector and relevant officials will visit Kavanai to inspect the proposed development sites and determine the subsequent course of action. With eight months remaining until the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela, a target has been set to complete all development projects within the next six months. Accordingly, planning is underway for the development of the Kavanai pilgrimage site, the provision of essential amenities for devotees and the completion of pending tasks.

As devotees from across the country are expected to arrive in Nashik-Trimbakeshwar, the development of Kapildhara Tirtha and other religious sites in Kavanai has gained special significance. Following concerns raised by local religious representatives regarding incomplete projects and a lack of basic infrastructure during the previous Kumbh Mela, both villagers and devotees are now closely monitoring the newly announced initiatives.

It is hoped that the development of Kavanai will gain momentum, bolstered by the assurance that work orders worth ₹35 crore will be issued within seven days and that all projects will be completed within six months.