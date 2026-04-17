Nashik: ‘Kaccha’ Receipt Property Deals Used To Evade Taxes, Launder Black Money | Image Source: Pixabay

Nashik: Investigations by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Income Tax Department have revealed that self-styled godman Ashok Kharat allegedly built a vast financial network by investing money earned through fraud and extortion into land deals. During raids at his residence, both agencies reportedly uncovered evidence of benami transactions worth crores.



Shocking details have emerged indicating that, to evade tax procedures and convert black money into white, property transactions were conducted without official registration, relying only on informal (“kaccha”) receipts.



As more irregularities linked to Kharat surface daily, the tightening probe, also involving a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has brought additional scrutiny from central agencies. During the search operation at his residence, investigators found documents containing “unofficial records” of property dealings. Evidence suggests that several land transactions were executed on stamp papers as low as ₹500, bypassing formal registration requirements. Authorities have seized key documents linked to properties valued at over ₹10 crore.



Suspicion of Shell Companies in Money Laundering

There is also suspicion that Kharat used shell companies to facilitate money laundering, routing funds through multiple channels. Investigative agencies are now closely examining bank accounts, call detail records (CDR), income tax returns, and undisclosed income trails.



With mounting evidence related to shell companies, fake transactions, and unaccounted wealth, the probe against Kharat is intensifying, and more money laundering cases may be registered in the coming days.