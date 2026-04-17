Nashik: Be Vigilant To Prevent Child Marriages On Akshaya Tritiya, Says Collector Ayush Prasad

Balika Sabhas, Police Vigilance Part Of Nashik's Child Marriage Prevention Plan | Sourced

Nashik: In view of the possibility of mass child marriages taking place in the district on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, District Collector Ayush Prasad has directed all departments to remain alert and take immediate action to ensure the effective implementation of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act.



Under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, along with the amended Maharashtra State Rules, 2022, child marriage is a punishable offence. If the girl is below 18 years of age or the boy is below 21 years of age, those involved in conducting the marriage can face rigorous imprisonment of up to two years, a fine of up to ₹1 lakh, or both.



In rural areas, Gram Panchayat officials have been appointed as Child Marriage Prohibition Officers, while Anganwadi workers are serving as assistant officers. Similarly, in urban areas, Assistant Child Development Project Officers and Urban Supervisors have also been appointed. All these officials have been instructed to work in coordination and closely monitor any potential incidents of child marriage.

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Legal action will also be taken against parents, relatives, tent and decoration providers, catering service providers, photographers, printing presses, religious officiants, and event managers who facilitate or assist in conducting child marriages. Accountability will also be fixed on those who fail to make efforts to prevent such marriages.



Officials have been further instructed to intervene immediately upon receiving information about any suspicious marriage and stop the ceremony, while initiating legal action wherever necessary. If any incorrect information is found in birth registrations, action will also be taken against the concerned Gram Panchayat officials.



In the backdrop of Akshaya Tritiya, awareness campaigns regarding the harmful effects of child marriage and the legal provisions against it should be carried out across the district through various media platforms. District Collector Ayush Prasad has emphasised that all departments must work responsibly to ensure that not even a single child marriage takes place.