Nashik: Encroachment Removal Drive Begins In Trimbakeshwar Ahead Of Kumbh Mela | Sourced

Nashik: In view of the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela and to ease the inconvenience faced by pilgrims, a drive to remove unauthorized constructions and encroachments has been initiated in the Trimbakeshwar temple area and across the town. The initiative commenced on Thursday, April 16, and will continue until Sunday, April 20.



Encroached structures, temporary stalls, and unauthorised shops along key roads and within the temple vicinity had significantly narrowed pathways. This was leading to congestion and difficulties for pilgrims, especially during peak periods and festive occasions, when footfall increases substantially.



Taking cognizance of the situation, the Trimbak Municipal Council (TMC) has launched a planned and systematic encroachment removal drive. The action is expected to ease movement, decongest key routes, and ensure safer and smoother pedestrian access for devotees.





Importantly, the drive also paves the way for the development of the proposed ‘Darshan Path’, a critical infrastructure initiative for the upcoming Kumbh Mela. The aim is to facilitate a streamlined, safe, and well-managed darshan experience through improved pathways and supporting infrastructure.



TMC Chief Officer Govind Jadhav said, “From the perspective of the Kumbh Mela and the convenience of pilgrims, it is essential to create encroachment-free, safe, and spacious routes. This action has been undertaken with that objective. Such drives will continue in the future to ensure that Trimbakeshwar remains well-organised and accessible.”



The ongoing drive is expected to significantly improve traffic flow and enhance the overall pilgrimage experience in Trimbakeshwar.