Nashik: K K Wagh Polytechnic’s Civil, Electrical Diploma Courses Get NBA Accreditation |

Nashik: The Diploma courses in Civil Engineering and Electrical Engineering at K. K. Wagh Polytechnic, run by the K. K. Wagh Education Society, have received accreditation from the National Board of Accreditation (NBA) for the period from July 1, 2026, to December 31, 2026.

The achievement marks a significant milestone in the institute’s journey of providing quality technical education.

The accreditation reinforces the institute’s commitment to delivering high-quality, industry-oriented technical education. The achievement by the Civil and Electrical Engineering departments has highlighted K. K. Wagh Polytechnic’s academic excellence and contribution to the field of technical education.

Principal Prof. P. T. Kadve, along with heads of departments Prof. S. B. Pawar and Prof. A. D. Kale, put in special efforts to achieve this success.

The institute’s president, Sameer Balasaheb Wagh, secretary Prof. K. S. Bandi and principal Prof. P. T. Kadve congratulated the teaching and non-teaching staff on the accomplishment.