Nashik: Just 2 Km From Bhavli Dam, Bhagatwadi Awaits Completion Of Water Supply Scheme |

Nashik: While the government extensively promotes the Jal Jeevan Mission, an initiative aimed at providing piped water to every household, the project in Bhagatwadi in Igatpuri taluka has remained stalled for the past three years.

Despite Bhavli Dam being located just 2 km from the village, Bhagatwadi residents continue to struggle for drinking water, raising serious questions about the implementation of the government's flagship water supply scheme.

A water supply scheme for Bhagatwadi was sanctioned under the Jal Jeevan Mission. A well was dug about 2 km from the village, and a pipeline was laid to transport water to the village. However, crucial components of the project remain incomplete.

The water storage tank required for the village has not been completed, while the electrical transformer necessary to operate the water pumps is yet to be installed. Consequently, despite the well and pipeline being in place, villagers are unable to receive water under the scheme.

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Women Face Recurring Water Crisis

Despite the availability of water in the nearby Bhavli Dam, Bhagatwadi residents continue to struggle for drinking water.

Currently, the water available in the village's gram panchayat well is sufficient to last only about a month. Once the water level in the well starts dropping, typically in January, women are forced to travel long distances in search of water.

Villagers said the situation recurs every year, with women forced to trek long distances carrying water pots on their heads.

Villagers Question Authorities Over Delay

With the project stalled for three years, villagers have questioned the inaction of the authorities concerned. Although a well has been dug and pipelines have been laid, the incomplete water tank and absence of an electrical transformer have rendered the scheme non-functional.

"If the water pot is not taken off our heads, what is the benefit of the Jal Jeevan Mission?" women in Bhagatwadi asked.

Government-funded water supply schemes involving expenditure running into several crore rupees are intended to be completed on time to spare women in rural and tribal areas the arduous task of fetching water.

However, the delay in completing the Bhagatwadi project has left villagers struggling for this basic necessity.

Residents have demanded that the concerned department take cognisance of the situation, immediately complete the construction of the water tank, install the electrical transformer and commence the water supply.