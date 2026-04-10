Nashik: Job Fraud By Erande Widens, Nine Cheated Of ₹13.8 Lakh, Fake Letters Found | Sourced

Nashik: It has also come to light that alleged media person Ravindra Erande, who is accused of sexually exploiting more than a hundred women under various pretexts, cheated nine people of ₹13.80 lakh by promising them jobs. In one such case of fraud, a woman who was duped lodged a complaint against Erande at the Satpur Police Station late on Thursday night.



According to the information received, Erande lured the woman by promising to secure her a job in the Tribal Department and demanded ₹5 lakh for the same. Earlier, Erande had falsely claimed that he had already helped a person named Rajendra Sabnis get a job in the same department. Believing him, the woman paid ₹2 lakh to Erande. However, despite waiting for several days, she did not get the promised job.

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Recently, when Erande’s sexual exploitation case came to light, the woman saw his photograph in a television news report and realised that the same person had financially cheated her. She immediately rushed to the Satpur Police Station and filed a complaint against him.



Additionally, eight other people have also registered cases of financial fraud against Erande. According to police information, Erande has cheated nine people of ₹13.80 lakh in the name of providing jobs.



Meanwhile, during a search of Ravindra Erande’s house in connection with the case, the police found three fake appointment letters. The investigation has also revealed that Erande used to take 50 per cent of the agreed amount in advance from complainants on the promise of securing jobs.



As the number of people lured with job promises is likely to increase, the police are continuing their investigation in that direction.