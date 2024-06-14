Nashik: 'Janasthan' Set to Celebrate 10th Anniversary with Week-long Cultural Festival | Malay Heritage Centre

The tenth anniversary of the WhatsApp group 'Janasthan,' which has pioneered a new era in the cultural life of Nashik using modern tools, will be celebrated from June 16 to 22. Preparations for the festival have been accelerated, informed the head of the group, Abhay Ozarkar.

Nashik is renowned as a cultural hub, home to luminaries like Pt Vishnu Digambar Paluskar, Dadasaheb Phalke, Swatantryaveer Savarkar, Kusumagraj, Kanetkar, and Baburao Bagul. Artists from Nashik continue to bring honour to the city at the national level through various mediums. The WhatsApp group 'Janasthan,' which unites these artists, celebrates its anniversary each year in a unique fashion.

This year's seven-day festival will feature a variety of programs, including a picture sculpture exhibition, an icon award ceremony, dance performances, and ghazal singing. Distinguished chief guests will attend, providing Nashikkars the opportunity to hear their experienced insights.

The works of painters and sculptors within the group, as well as other eminent painters and photographers from the city, will be showcased in an exhibition from June 16 to 19 at the Kusumagraj Memorial. This exhibition will address how artists can balance their practical and artistic pursuits and maintain their artistic integrity in the world.

Additionally, a lecture series titled 'Health and Wealth' will be held on June 17, 18, and 19, discussing how artists can thrive both practically and artistically. There will also be a program called 'Ugtyata Ta Gappa' focused on the Nashik art sector, from which all Nashikkars can benefit.