Nashik: Ishwari Sawkar To Captain Maharashtra U-23 Women's T20 Team, Dnyanada Nikam Also Selected | AI

Nashik: In a proud moment for women's cricket in Nashik district, cricketer Ishwari Sawkar has been appointed captain of the Maharashtra Under-23 women's T20 cricket team, while Dnyanada Chetan Nikam of Malegaon has also secured a place in the state squad.

The selections have brought cheer to the cricketing fraternity of Nashik, with both players set to represent Maharashtra at the national-level tournament.

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Ishwari Sawkar entrusted with leadership

Ishwari Sawkar, a cricketer associated with the Nashik District Cricket Association, has represented Maharashtra in the Under-15, Under-19, Under-23 and senior women's categories.

She has previously captained the Maharashtra Under-19 women's team and earned recognition for her consistent performances across age groups. Her selection as captain reflects her experience, leadership abilities and cricketing credentials.

Ishwari has also been selected for high-performance camps conducted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). In 2022, she was appointed vice-captain of the India A Under-19 team for the Women's T20 Challenger Trophy.

Dnyanada Nikam earns place in state squad

Dnyanada Chetan Nikam, a student of Mahilaratna Pushpatai Hire Women's College in Malegaon, has been selected for the Maharashtra Under-23 women's cricket team.

Having earlier represented Maharashtra at the Under-19 level, Dnyanada has now progressed to the next age category, marking another milestone in her cricketing journey.

She has been training for the past nine years at Aspire Academy in Malegaon under the guidance of coach Tanveer Sheikh. The encouragement of her parents and guidance from the college's sports director, Dr Surekha Daptare, have played an important role in her development.

National tournament begins on Nov 14

The BCCI Under-23 Women's T20 Elite Trophy is scheduled to commence on Nov 14. The tournament will be held in Bhilai and Raipur, where Maharashtra will compete against teams from various states.

Maharashtra's league-stage fixtures are as follows:

Nov 14: Hyderabad

Nov 15: Bihar

Nov 17: Kerala

Nov 19: Karnataka

Nov 21: Jharkhand

The team's performance in the league stage will determine its qualification for the knockout rounds.