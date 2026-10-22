Nashik: Industries Urged To Explore Semiconductor, Defence Sectors And Boost ITI Collaboration |

Nashik: Effective utilisation of existing infrastructure, skilled manpower and future investment opportunities is essential to accelerate industrial development in Nashik district, District Collector Ayush Prasad said. He urged industries to take the initiative to capitalise on emerging opportunities in the semiconductor and defence sectors. He also called upon industrial stakeholders to actively participate in the PM-SETU scheme to strengthen collaboration between Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and industries.

Highlighting Nashik's industrial potential, Prasad emphasised the opportunities emerging in the semiconductor sector and the proposed defence cluster. These developments are expected to open up new avenues for employment generation and industrial growth. He stressed that industries must actively participate in skill development initiatives and work closely with training institutes to ensure the availability of a skilled workforce tailored to their specific requirements.

The Collector was speaking at an industry meet organised in Nashik under the Central Government's Prime Minister's Scheme for Upgradation of Industrial Training Institutes (PM-SETU). The event aimed to strengthen skill development, promote employment generation and bridge the gap between industrial requirements and the availability of trained manpower. The initiative is expected to encourage closer coordination between industries and ITIs, helping develop a workforce equipped to meet the evolving demands of emerging industrial sectors.