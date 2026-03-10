Nashik Industries Face Production Halt Amid Gas Crisis Triggered By Iran-Israel War | Sourced

Nashik: Amid the escalating war-like situation in the Middle East, Indian industries are beginning to feel the adverse impact. The possibility of this crisis severely affecting the industrial city of Nashik has become increasingly likely.

Several companies in the Ambad and Satpur industrial areas reportedly have only a one-day supply of gas remaining. At the same time, gas supplier companies have sent official emails to industrialists stating that gas supply may not remain stable for an indefinite period. As a result, many companies may be forced to temporarily suspend production.

Due to the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel in the Middle East, tensions in the global energy supply chain have affected the supply of LPG, PNG and other industrial gases. The impact of this situation is now being felt in Nashik’s industrial zones.

A large number of industries rely on LPG, PNG and MNGL gas for their production processes. However, with gas supplies now severely limited, an atmosphere of concern has spread among entrepreneurs.

The hotel business was also hit.

Meanwhile, the gas shortage has also affected the hotel industry across Nashik City and District. While the hospitality business has grown significantly across the district, the gas scarcity has brought operations close to a standstill. The ‘Aabhar’ association of hotel and restaurant owners has urged the administration to find an immediate solution to the issue.